State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Carvana were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carvana by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,839,000 after acquiring an additional 136,277 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Carvana by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,933,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,311,000 after acquiring an additional 366,809 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in Carvana by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after acquiring an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Carvana by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,388,000 after acquiring an additional 136,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Carvana by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,521,000 after acquiring an additional 25,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.77.

Carvana stock opened at $296.05 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $304.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of -108.44 and a beta of 2.52.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.03, for a total transaction of $2,620,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,560 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.14, for a total value of $6,814,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,965,517 shares of company stock valued at $737,329,892 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

