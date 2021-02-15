State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of J. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $114.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $116.73.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,039. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

