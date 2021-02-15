State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Ally Financial worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2,775.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709,733 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $153,804,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 137.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,433,000 after buying an additional 3,609,037 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 777.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,946,000 after buying an additional 3,249,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 39.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,063,000 after buying an additional 1,643,565 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $42.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $42.35.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

