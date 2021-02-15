State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 264,600 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 1,771.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.24% of Eaton Vance worth $18,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at $4,392,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at $4,696,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance stock opened at $71.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41. Eaton Vance Corp. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $451.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

EV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

