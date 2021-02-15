State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 89,040 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 130.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,040 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Darden Restaurants worth $18,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

NYSE DRI opened at $128.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of -133.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $817,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,781,302. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

