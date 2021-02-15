State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,625 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Slack Technologies worth $19,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,037,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $12,617,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 109,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $43.69 on Monday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of -75.33 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $2,069,603.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,968.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $25,525,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,113,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 990,792 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,746 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WORK. Cowen downgraded Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush raised Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

