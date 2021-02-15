State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $16,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $242.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.36 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $245.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.31.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 12,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total transaction of $1,793,281.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $14,328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,198,423 shares of company stock worth $223,722,895. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

