State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,901 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of Conagra Brands worth $16,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.55 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

