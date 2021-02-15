State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,401 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Sun Life Financial worth $19,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 30.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 244,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 164,169 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 852,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 262,317 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 42.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLF opened at $48.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average of $43.53. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

