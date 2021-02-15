State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $16,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,129,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,897 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,724,000 after acquiring an additional 742,686 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,673.5% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,114,000 after acquiring an additional 557,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,993,000 after acquiring an additional 434,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WPM. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

NYSE:WPM opened at $40.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.