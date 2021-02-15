State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of DTE Energy worth $18,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 30,100.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $120.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.53.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

