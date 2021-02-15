State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $16,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $82.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.17 and a 200 day moving average of $89.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

