State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $16.52 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.14% of Atmos Energy worth $16,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 998,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,462,000 after acquiring an additional 492,243 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,642,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,978,000 after acquiring an additional 352,052 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after acquiring an additional 336,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,054,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,525,000 after acquiring an additional 299,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 321.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 261,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,533,000 after acquiring an additional 199,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.93.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $91.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.47 and its 200 day moving average is $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

