State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $16.96 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Tractor Supply worth $16,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,430 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 947,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,248,000 after acquiring an additional 631,833 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,966,000 after acquiring an additional 503,089 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,848,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,801.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 369,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,897,000 after acquiring an additional 356,312 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.16.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $159.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.46 and its 200 day moving average is $143.82. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $160.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.