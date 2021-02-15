State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $20.01 Million Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.18% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $20,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,435,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,477,000 after purchasing an additional 664,525 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 646,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,646 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 29.7% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 464,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,097,000 after acquiring an additional 106,449 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,840,000 after acquiring an additional 87,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Maria E. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.54, for a total transaction of $1,526,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,851.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $113,189.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,403.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,842 shares of company stock valued at $19,183,048. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $209.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.08. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $249.42.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

