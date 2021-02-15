State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.40% of Chart Industries worth $17,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 95,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 384,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 405,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period.

GTLS opened at $153.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.77 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $154.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

