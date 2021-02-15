State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 10,300 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.60% of EVERTEC worth $16,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $3,049,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,221.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $532,561.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,580.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,235 shares of company stock worth $7,091,122. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $38.29 on Monday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.