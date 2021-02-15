State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,341 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $16,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $87.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.25 and a 1 year high of $131.95.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,515. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

