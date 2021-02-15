State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,067 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 31,018 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $19,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.68.

PXD opened at $132.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $147.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.