State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,970 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $19,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after acquiring an additional 978,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after acquiring an additional 527,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after acquiring an additional 352,374 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 272.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 316,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,120,000 after buying an additional 231,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1,303.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 228,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,520,000 after buying an additional 212,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.85.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRU opened at $80.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $95.91.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

