State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.44% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $16,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 102.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

DOC stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

DOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

