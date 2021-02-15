State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,818 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.14% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $20,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBHT. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.20.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $148.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.92. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $156.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

