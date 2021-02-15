State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 11,105 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,105 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Pentair worth $17,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Pentair by 11,223.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982,185 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth about $96,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth about $45,704,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Pentair by 918.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 986,317 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 214.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 957,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,846,000 after acquiring an additional 652,939 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair stock opened at $53.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $59.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Several analysts have commented on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

