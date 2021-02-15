State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 11,200 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.72% of Palomar worth $16,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Palomar in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 26,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $1,374,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $165,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,700 shares of company stock worth $10,060,531. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $111.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 141.61 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.39.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

