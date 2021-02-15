State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 12,308 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,308 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $17,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after purchasing an additional 378,810 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 969,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,142,000 after purchasing an additional 41,976 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 690,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 611,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,113,000 after purchasing an additional 108,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 587,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,224,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $145.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.35 and its 200-day moving average is $126.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,476 shares of company stock worth $11,761,628. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

