State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 23,450 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,450 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.15% of Raymond James worth $19,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $1,282,677.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,307.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $22,377,585.78. Insiders sold a total of 251,741 shares of company stock worth $27,035,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $114.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $115.82.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

