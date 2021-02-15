State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 27,600 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.54% of Ingevity worth $16,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Ingevity by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Shares of NGVT opened at $69.96 on Monday. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $79.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average is $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

