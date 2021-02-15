State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 33,400 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.57% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $18,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 67,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,605,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

NYSE:AMN opened at $77.55 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $587,159.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 5,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $411,195.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $2,735,206 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.