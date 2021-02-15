State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 70,420 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,420 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Trex worth $20,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Trex by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trex by 15.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TREX opened at $106.28 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $106.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

