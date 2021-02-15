State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,855 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Aflac worth $16,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 38,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 24,310 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,056 shares of company stock worth $3,326,414 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.70.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $46.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $52.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

