Stealth Hits 24 Hour Volume of $58,872.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Stealth has traded up 42.4% against the dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $58,872.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000824 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00021882 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000579 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,600,884 tokens. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

