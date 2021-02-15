Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Down 32.0% in January

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the January 14th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, SVP Gordon A. Walker acquired 70,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $779,722.02. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 10,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $414,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 274,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,694 and have sold 109,690 shares valued at $4,146,678. Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 349,540 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Steel Partners by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new position in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter worth $14,105,000. Institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

SPLP stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,228. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $351.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

