Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Up 54.8% Over Last Week

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for approximately $5.11 or 0.00010387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $31.24 million and approximately $32.40 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 54.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,225.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $719.04 or 0.01460710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.92 or 0.00501616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00041122 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004126 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

SBD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,109,615 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.