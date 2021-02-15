Steem Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $162.69 million and $80.90 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 90.9% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000889 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,539.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $745.41 or 0.01535661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $257.10 or 0.00529663 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00044881 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004134 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005320 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 393,907,643 coins and its circulating supply is 376,933,549 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

