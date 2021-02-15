SteepCoin Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 110.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $179,264.70 and approximately $162.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $497.79 or 0.01008024 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000048 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.