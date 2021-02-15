Stellar Market Capitalization Achieves $11.97 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. Stellar has a total market cap of $11.97 billion and $3.07 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 36.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00059775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.92 or 0.00273447 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00084606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00091938 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.29 or 0.00319455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011669 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,495 coins and its circulating supply is 22,397,093,601 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

