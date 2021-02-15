STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Short Interest Up 43.2% in January

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the January 14th total of 851,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In related news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $183.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $203.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp raised shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

