stETH (Lido) (STETH) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,752.50 or 0.03691555 BTC on exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $248.07 million and approximately $371,851.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00057857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.79 or 0.00271296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00087267 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00079009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00089707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.90 or 0.00437939 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00188238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 141,554 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

