stETH (STETH) Market Capitalization Tops $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One stETH token can now be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00059918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.00267456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00088488 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00079139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00092162 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.72 or 0.00435140 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00181651 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

stETH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

