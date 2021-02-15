Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Earns Outperform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s current price.

STC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens raised Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

NYSE STC traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $53.76. 9,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.52. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1,658.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.