Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.25 and last traded at C$7.25. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.37.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.87. The company has a market cap of C$531.66 million and a P/E ratio of 21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

