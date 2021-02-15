Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 15th (ACB, ADMP, AKBA, ALEX, AMEH, AMKBY, AMPH, ARDS, ASPU, ATRO)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 15th:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

Get Aurora Cannabis Inc alerts:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions. Avient Corporation, formerly known as PolyOne Corporation, is based in CLEVELAND. “

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,974 ($25.79) to GBX 2,066 ($26.99). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 57 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €106.00 ($124.71) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $213.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verisign reported impressive fourth-quarter 2020 results. Both revenues and earnings increased on a year-over-year basis. The top line benefited from growth in .com and .net domain name registrations. VeriSign ended the reported quarter with 165.2 million .com. and .net domain name registrations were up 4% year over year. Per the amended cooperative agreement between the company and the U.S. Commerce Department, VeriSign has the flexibility to pursue up to a 7% increase in prices for .com domain names in each of the last four years of the six-year period of the registry agreement with ICANN. However, increasing expenses may prove to be a drag on profitability. Intensifying competition from the likes of Google’s free public domain name service is a concern. Notably, its shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

