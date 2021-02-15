Stock Spirits Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Stock Spirits Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPPGF opened at $3.95 on Monday. Stock Spirits Group has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.

Stock Spirits Group Company Profile

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

