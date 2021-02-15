Storj Achieves Market Capitalization of $198.74 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Storj has a total market capitalization of $198.74 million and approximately $146.65 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001666 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Storj has traded 53.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00067310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.23 or 0.00956811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00050286 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.23 or 0.05190791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00025037 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00018321 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00035787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

STORJ is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,284,174 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

