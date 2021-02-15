Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Short Interest Down 26.9% in January

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the January 14th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.3 days.

Shares of Storm Resources stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. Storm Resources has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRMLF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

