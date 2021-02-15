STRAKS Price Up 9.2% Over Last Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a total market cap of $63,209.20 and approximately $6.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,172.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,789.60 or 0.03714976 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.52 or 0.00439096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $723.03 or 0.01500911 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.83 or 0.00510312 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.71 or 0.00460246 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00336415 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00031099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002873 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

