Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) (LON:SML) Shares Gap Up to $0.47

Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) (LON:SML)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.50. Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 39,884,008 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £10.27 million and a PE ratio of -4.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) (LON:SML)

Strategic Minerals Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

