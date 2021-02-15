Stratis Achieves Market Capitalization of $236.74 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $236.74 million and approximately $97.28 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded 138.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00021894 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000602 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 128,281,040 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.