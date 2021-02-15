Streamit Coin (STREAM) Trading Down 43.5% This Week

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded down 50.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Streamit Coin has a market capitalization of $6,563.85 and $37.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded down 43.5% against the dollar. One Streamit Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamit Coin Profile

STREAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

