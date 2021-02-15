Streamr Trading 45.6% Higher Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Streamr token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $89.77 million and $9.21 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00068226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.72 or 0.00950334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052033 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.40 or 0.05195739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00025133 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018480 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00035491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,810,058 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars.

